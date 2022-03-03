Banned South Tyneside driver given jail warning after crashing into car containing children

Jamie James, 31, crashed into a car carrying children in Gateshead on Sunday, August 15, then sped off without providing his details, a court heard.

When arrested the same day, he appeared drunk or on drugs – and refused permission for a blood sample to be taken.

At the time, James was living in Victoria Street, Hebburn, but is now in a rehabilitation facility in Strathmore Crescent, Benwell, Newcastle.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard he has drink-drive convictions from 2009 and 2018, the last for which he was banned when he committed his latest offences.

He was also convicted of driving while unfit through drugs in 2018, and has been caught driving without a licence or insurance at least twice before.

And the dad also has a conviction for aggravated vehicle taking and failing to stop after an accident.

Prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik said: “At 2.30pm the witness contacted police to report that there had been a fail to stop after a road traffic collision.

“She stated she had been driving her Peugeot in Durham Road when a white Nissan Qashqai had impacted from the rear.

“She had children in the car and the accident caused her vehicle to shunt forward. No one was injured.”

Mrs Yanes Hellevik said a man from the Qashqai approached the woman’s vehicle and was aggressive, telling her there had been no damage.

In fact, damage had been caused to her car’s bumper, boot and parking sensors.

Before James could flee, the victim took a photograph of him in the driver’s seat – and called police.

The court heard officers spotted the Qashqai four hours later in Railton Gardens, Carr Hill, Gateshead, and pulled it over.

Mrs Yanes Hellevik added: “He was arrested and taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary to do a hospital procedure.

“A decision was made to retain a sample of his blood. He was highly intoxicated or under the influence. They were unable to take a sample.

“When officers later returned, the defendant was more alert and was asked for permission to take a sample of blood, but it was refused.”

James pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, failing to stop after an accident and failing to provide a sample.

He also admitted driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

John Wesencraft, defending, described James’ latest offences as a “relapse”, akin to him jabbing a bruise to see if it still hurt.

He said his client was seeking help for alcohol issues, adding: “He was not the man who was aggressive, he was concerned for the children.

“He panicked and drove off. He can give no other reason for that. He was near the end of his disqualification.”

Magistrates ordered an all-options report into James’ offending.

It means imprisonment is an option when he is sentenced at the same court on Wednesday, March 23.