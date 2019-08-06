Bin collections stopped in Blackhall Colliery as Police continue to probe murder
Bin collection schedules have been stopped in Blackhall Colliery.
The council confirmed on Tuesday, August 6 that Durham police have asked them to stop collecting rubbish bins in the area of Blackhall Colliery.
Oliver Sherratt, Durham County Council’s head of environment, said: “We would like to apologise to residents for any inconvenience this is causing and assure them we will be carrying out collections as soon as we can once police allow.”
This news follows the ongoing murder investigation into a death in the same area. The body of a 36-year-old was found in a house in Third Street, Blackhall Colliery, on Tuesday, July 30. John Littlewood died as a result of head injuries. Police have confirmed that they currently have officers following a number of lines of inquiry into the murder.
There is currently no set date for when bin collections will resume as normal.