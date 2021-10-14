BMW driver was 'all over the road' when caught drink-driving for second time in two years

Shane Elliott, 20, was “all over the road” when spotted in his BMW 2 series by police on the A194, near Simonside, South Shields, a court heard.

When stopped in Hudson Street, Tyne Dock, at 4am on Sunday, August 1, he blew over twice the legal limit, borough magistrates were told.

The court heard that Elliott, of Douglas Parade, Hebburn, was handed a 14-month driving ban in 2019 for driving with excess alcohol.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

He was allowed to sit an educational rehabilitation course which reduced his disqualification by a quarter.

But during his latest court appearance, at which he again pleaded guilty to drink-driving, magistrates rejected a repeat course application by his solicitor.

Neil Jackson, chair of the bench, told Elliott enough was enough and that he would have to serve a full 36-month driving ban.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “He came to police attention at 4am as he was travelling slowly on the A184.

“He was driving very slowly and to use a colloquialism ‘was all over the road’. He also hit a kerb.

“The police speak to him. He was unsteady on his feet and police believe that he is drunk.”

The court heard that Elliott gave a reading of 81mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35mcgs.

Geoffrey Forrester, defending, told magistrates: “He has pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

“He’s in employment which relies on him having a driving licence. There’s really not a great deal to be said.

“I respectfully invite you to give him full credit. He did the course two years ago, but it clearly didn’t register.

“I invite you to give him the course on this occasion as well. He tells me his job is gone for him today.”

Mr Jackson told him: “This is the second occasion within ten years, which means it ups the time that you are disqualified.

“We will not offer you the course.”