Boldon Colliery woman keeps her freedom after being caught fly tipping multiple times

A serial fly tipper has kept her freedom.

Kayleigh Paul, of Don View, in Boldon Colliery, was convicted in her absence for three fly tipping offences, all of which were caught on a camera.

South Tyneside Council enforcement officers had been investigating after furniture had been dumped in an alley at the back of Don View on three occasions over a 10-day period in August 2023.

All the incidents were captured on CCTV and dentification found among the abandoned waste led officers back to the 38-year-old’s home.

Paul ignored repeated attempts from South Tyneside Council to attend and answer questions.

As a result of being convicted, Paul was sentenced to 14 days in prison for each of the three fly tipping offence and ordered to pay the Council £300 in costs.

She was also sentenced to 10 weeks in custody for driving whilst disqualified and 14 days for drink driving.

In total, Paul received 10 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and warned that if she was back before the courts during that time, she would be jailed immediately.

Speaking after the sentencing, Cllr Jane Carter, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for housing and community safety, said: “This has been a protracted case, with Ms Paul failing to appear before the courts on several occasions.

“I hope the severity of her sentence serves as a deterrent and a reminder that we will always investigate and pursue offenders committing environmental crimes.

“Members of the public can help by being our eyes and ears and reporting any incidents to the council.”

South Tyneside Council states that it spends more than £2million a year to keep the borough clean and tidy, with illegally disposed waste putting an additional burden on taxpayers.

Residents can report fly tipping to South Tyneside Council’s Customer Contact Centre on 0191 427 7000 - will all calls being treated in the strictest confidence.

Alternatively, incidents can be reported online at: www.southtyneside.gov.uk/reportit.

