Boldon woman warned she faces jail for defrauding her ill dad of more than £18,400

A South Tyneside woman could be jailed for up to four years for defrauding her poorly dad out of over £18,400 by moving cash from his account over 18 months.

Cheryl Smith, 46, transferred the money after her father, who suffers from memory loss caused by strokes, trusted her with access to his bank account.

Smith, of Arnold Street, Boldon Colliery, carried out the scam between November 28, 2022, and May 10, 2024, borough magistrates heard.

Prosecutor Reece Williams told the court the starting point for the offence was three years jail, with a range of 18 months to four years.

He added: “The victim in this case is the defendant’s father. It’s the crown’s case that she has claimed payments on his behalf that she was not entitled to.

“The payments have been made directly into the victim’s account, whereby she has then transferred them into another account that she has access to.

“Her father is vulnerable and suffers from memory loss as a result of a number of strokes.

“The crown would ask that this is sent to be sentenced at the crown court.”

The hearing took place at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court. | National World

Smith pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud by false representation, in that she dishonestly transferred cash from her father’s bank account.

The court heard the total amount taken was £18,425 and that the offence was contrary to the Fraud Act 2006.

Alastair Naismith, defending, told magistrates the punishment range outlined by the prosecution meant sentencing was out of their powers.

Mr Naismith said a pre-sentence report was required before Smith could be sentenced.

He also asked that her bail conditions be tweaked so she could visit her dad in his care home but only in the company of a third party.

Mr Naismith added: “I agree that it needs to go to the crown court. Her father is not very well.”

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent Smith to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, April 28.

They granted her bail on condition she does not contact three named witnesses and visits her father only in company of a third party.