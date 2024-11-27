Borough magistrates criticised for their handling of a Jarrow man’s court appearance

A magistrates’ bench in South Tyneside has come in for criticism for calling it a day while defendants sat waiting for their cases to be heard.

District Judge Zoe Passfield was told they quit their post at 4.58pm on Thursday, October 10, leaving several people yet to have their day in court.

One was welder James Hope, 36, of Lanark Drive, Jarrow, who was ushered in after they left and was allowed to enter a guilty plea to a drugs matter.

However, with no magistrates present to decide his fate, his case was adjourned by a clerk to Friday, November 22.

He was excused from attending that hearing, at which he was handed a six-month conditional discharge in his absence by Judge Passfield.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court. | NW

His defence solicitor, Chris Wilson, told the judge Hope had attended his original afternoon court date but had been left in limbo along with up to four other defendants.

Mr Wilson said: “It was the bench on that occasion that took the decision to leave. It was two-minutes-to-five. They said, ‘We’re going’.

“It would have taken all of five minutes to do. We were all sat here, and we were astounded. We had four or five defendants outside.”

In the magistrates’ defence, he added: “It was an horrendous day. The court was absolute chaos. I don’t know if that had any bearing on the magistrates leaving court.”

Judge Passfield said she would make an inquiry into the matter but added the chaotic nature of the day may have influenced their decision to leave.

Hope pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of class B cannabis in Hebburn on Sunday, June 16.

Of that offence, Mr Wilson said: “He’s a welder who gets aches and pains and uses cannabis to deal with the pain.”

After learning the judge had read the case papers, prosecutor Ian Martin said only: “It is what it is.”

Judge Passfield also ordered Hope to pay £85 court costs and a £26 victim surcharge.

She then asked Mr Wilson to remind Hope he owes the courts over £3,000 in fines and costs from previous matters, including for vehicle tax.