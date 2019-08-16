Boy, 15, arrested in Peter Duncan murder probe
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested by detectives as part of the ongoing Peter Duncan murder investigation.
Northumbria Police officers leading the inquiry into the death of Mr Duncan, 52, inside the doors leading to shops in Old Eldon Square in Newcastle, have now arrested the boy as part of their investigation.
Searches are continuing across the city centre in the wake of the tragedy, which happened at 6.20pm on Wednesday, August 14, when police received a report that a man had been assaulted inside the doors of the shopping centre.
Emergency services attended and Mr Duncan was taken to hospital where he sadly died.
Later the same evening officers arrested seven boys, aged between 14 and 17, on suspicion of murder in relation to the incident.
Four of those boys, two aged 15 and two aged 17, have now been released with no further action and a 14-year-old has been released under investigation.
Two males, both 17, currently remain in police custody at this time.
Officers have now made a further arrest of a 15-year-old boy in relation to the investigation and he remains in police custody at this time.
Northumbria Police Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Ged Noble, said: “This continues to be an extremely difficult time for the family and loved ones of Peter and we ask that their privacy is respected.
“Searches have been conducted across the city and at a number of addresses in Newcastle.
“We know that these types of incidents can have a big impact on the local community.
“I want to reassure the public and businesses that we are doing all we can to prevent incidents of this tragic nature and ensure people feel safe.
“I also want to thank those who have come forward with information and for the public’s patience during our investigation so far.”
In a tribute, Mr Duncan’s family said the devoted father he will be in their “hearts and thoughts every day” and was a kind and caring man who always helped others.
Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 281 15/08/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.