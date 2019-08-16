Peter Duncan, 52, who died after he was attacked in Newcastle city centre.

Northumbria Police officers leading the inquiry into the death of Mr Duncan, 52, inside the doors leading to shops in Old Eldon Square in Newcastle, have now arrested the boy as part of their investigation.

Searches are continuing across the city centre in the wake of the tragedy, which happened at 6.20pm on Wednesday, August 14, when police received a report that a man had been assaulted inside the doors of the shopping centre.

Emergency services attended and Mr Duncan was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

A police officer in Old Eldon Square, Newcastle, as inquiries began into the death of Peter Duncan. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Four of those boys, two aged 15 and two aged 17, have now been released with no further action and a 14-year-old has been released under investigation.

Two males, both 17, currently remain in police custody at this time.

Officers have now made a further arrest of a 15-year-old boy in relation to the investigation and he remains in police custody at this time.

Police officers conduct a search near to Old Eldon Square, Newcastle. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Ged Noble, said: “This continues to be an extremely difficult time for the family and loved ones of Peter and we ask that their privacy is respected.

“Searches have been conducted across the city and at a number of addresses in Newcastle.

“We know that these types of incidents can have a big impact on the local community.

“I want to reassure the public and businesses that we are doing all we can to prevent incidents of this tragic nature and ensure people feel safe.

Police officers carrying out a search in Old Eldon Square, Newcastle. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

“I also want to thank those who have come forward with information and for the public’s patience during our investigation so far.”