Two brothers hid bags of heroin between two slot machines in an amusement arcade after they were caught dealing in the street.

James and Simon Bingham were spotted on CCTV selling drugs out of a VW Golf in a back lane behind King Street in South Shields, last June 9.

Newcastle Crown Court heard police apprehended the pair in a nearby amusement arcade.

Prosecutor Caroline McGurk said: "James Bingham had 15 wraps of heroin on his person.

James Bingham. | Northumbria Police

"They had thrown another pack in between two slot machines which contained 15 wraps, worth around £450."

Miss McGurk said when James Bingham's home, where his brother was also staying, was searched by police, a further 16 wraps of 12 per cent pure heroin, worth between £580 and £780, was found, along with a payment ledger in relation to deals.

James Bingham, 47, of Woodbine Street, South Shields, who has convictions for 101 previous offences, admitted possessing heroin with intent to supply and possessing an offensive weapon in relation to a machete found in his home.

Simon Bingham, 46, of no fixed address, who has convictions for 62 previous offences, admitted possessing heroin with intent to supply.

Prosecutors accepted the brothers' basis of pleas that they were dealing small amounts to fund their own habits and that the majority of the drugs seized would have been for their own use.

Simon Bingham. | Northumbria Police

The court heard the siblings have spent around nine months behind bars on remand, have taken steps to address their offending behaviour, shown remorse and have each made progress.

They were both sentenced to 18 month community orders with programme and rehabilitation requirements.

Recorder Samuel Rippon told them: "You should regard this as your one and only opportunity to prove you are to end your drug use and your criminal behaviour."

