Brute attacked partner after trying to pull her through window he had just smashed

A brute who attacked his partner after trying to pull her through the remains of a window he had just smashed has been put behind bars.

Andrew Spedding broke a glass pane at the back of the victim's home and stuck his head through the remaining frame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle Crown Court heard he then grabbed hold of the woman and tried to pull her out through the jagged hole, causing her cuts and bruises.

The man is believed to have escaped without injury despite writing off his vehicle.

He then entered the house and forced her face down onto the floor, that was covered in broken shards, and punched her before she managed to get away and "run for her life".

The woman, who was left frightened of Spedding, said in an impact statement: "I feel like I've been in a car accident, with aches and pains all over my body."

The attack, in February, happened after months of controlling behaviour by "jealous" Spedding, who had already headbutted the victim, threw a glass at her face and accused her of contacting other men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw told the court the victim said her relationship with Spedding had started out "perfect" but his behaviour changed and he became jealous, paranoid and violent, particularly after having alcohol or cannabis.

The court heard during one attack the couple had been sitting on the sofa when he headbutted her, causing bruised eyes and a bleeding nose, which he said was an accident.

He accused her of texting other men and on another occasion he threw a glass at her face, which caused bruising.

In the early hours of Boxing Day 2022 he demanded to be let into her home, claiming he had a present for one of the family, then kicked upon all of the bedroom doors looking for "another man".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard it was in February this year they had been at the house of a mutual friend when Spedding became angry about the woman speaking to his cousin.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

She headed back to her home but he followed her, while "verbally aggressive and drunk", threw her phone on the ground causing damage then smashed a rear window at her house when she got in.

Mr Wardlaw said: "She saw the defendant with his head through the frame of the broken window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She asked him what he was doing and he grabbed her wrists and pulled her towards him and tried to pull her through the window frame, she had scratches to her arms and bruises.

"She managed to pull away.

"He forced her, face down, onto the floor, despite her pointing out there was broken glass on the floor.

"He punched or kicked her in the back, pulled her head back and punched her in the face.

"She managed to get to her feet. She describes running for her life."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spedding, 38, of Aln Street, Hebburn, South Tyneside, admitted controlling and coercive behaviour, two charges of criminal damage and assault.

Vic Laffey, defending, said Spedding has never been in trouble before and his ex partners say they have had no problems with him.

Mr Laffey added: "He has ended up in the position he is in totally because of substance misuse."

The court heard Spedding was due to start employment in the near future.