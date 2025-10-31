Brute let himself into his ex’s South Tyneside home and attacked her while she was in bed

By Karon Kelly
Published 31st Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT
The Shields Gazette Morning Update 9 September, 2025
A brute who let himself into his ex's home and attacked her while she was in bed has been put behind bars.

Hagan Swann already had a restraining order that banned contact with the victim when he turned up at her home in South Tyneside in the early hours of April 12.

Most Popular

Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman had initially spotted Swann in her garden and convinced him to leave by calling the police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prosecutor Jennifer Coxon said just a few hours later the woman was in bed, heard a noise in her house and added: "She saw the defendant walking into her bedroom. He was walking around the rooms.

Hagan Swann.placeholder image
Hagan Swann. | Northumbria Police

"She contacted the police as he was not leaving but remained in bed. He punched her multiple times in the face."

Miss Coxon said the victim suffered a bruise to her cheek and a cut to her ear.

The court heard Swann bombarded the woman with unwanted calls and texts over the following weeks and was caught on CCTV smashing one of her windows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Swann, 36, of Marine Road, Conwy, North Wales, admitted breach of a restraining order and harassment between April 12 and May 28 and assault by beating.

He also pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon and theft after he walked into a shop with what looked like a truncheon and stole a crate of lager.

Sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters - delivering news and sport to your inbox throughout the week

Jason Smith, defending, said Swann believed the relationship was "on and off" and thought he was welcome at the woman's house.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Smith said Swann had a troubled childhood but is capable of rehabilitation and has completed courses in custody.

Judge Tim Gittins said the victim "deserves the court's protection" and jailed Swann for 18 months.

The judge added: "Fortunately the injuries were relatively minor, physically, but it would clearly have been a terrifying episode in her own home in those circumstances."

Related topics:South TynesidePoliceCCTVNorth Wales
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice