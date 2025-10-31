A brute who let himself into his ex's home and attacked her while she was in bed has been put behind bars.

Hagan Swann already had a restraining order that banned contact with the victim when he turned up at her home in South Tyneside in the early hours of April 12.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman had initially spotted Swann in her garden and convinced him to leave by calling the police.

Prosecutor Jennifer Coxon said just a few hours later the woman was in bed, heard a noise in her house and added: "She saw the defendant walking into her bedroom. He was walking around the rooms.

Hagan Swann. | Northumbria Police

"She contacted the police as he was not leaving but remained in bed. He punched her multiple times in the face."

Miss Coxon said the victim suffered a bruise to her cheek and a cut to her ear.

The court heard Swann bombarded the woman with unwanted calls and texts over the following weeks and was caught on CCTV smashing one of her windows.

Swann, 36, of Marine Road, Conwy, North Wales, admitted breach of a restraining order and harassment between April 12 and May 28 and assault by beating.

He also pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon and theft after he walked into a shop with what looked like a truncheon and stole a crate of lager.

Jason Smith, defending, said Swann believed the relationship was "on and off" and thought he was welcome at the woman's house.

Mr Smith said Swann had a troubled childhood but is capable of rehabilitation and has completed courses in custody.

Judge Tim Gittins said the victim "deserves the court's protection" and jailed Swann for 18 months.

The judge added: "Fortunately the injuries were relatively minor, physically, but it would clearly have been a terrifying episode in her own home in those circumstances."