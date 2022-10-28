Brute repeatedly hit partner over head with North Face holdall after argument over holiday baggage allowance

Steven Turnbull and his victim had got into a row during a discussion about payments for holiday luggage during a family dinner at her home in South Tyneside in August 2019 and he left the table. Newcastle Crown Court heard the partner confronted him about his "rude" behaviour that night and he was still angry the following day so packed his bags to leave.

During the violence that followed, the victim was hit with a toiletries bag, a laptop case and a North Face holdall, until she was left with bruising and a wound to her head.

Prosecutor Helen Towers told the court: "The defendant threw a toiletries bag containing bottles of aftershave at her, striking her hand. She threw the toiletries bag back at him. The defendant then picked up a laptop bag and containing lever arch files and swung it around his head, hitting her on the arm with it. She had bruising to her arm."

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

The court heard Turnbull put some bags in his car then returned to the house. Miss Towers added: "She told him to leave and her evidence was that at this point he pinned her to the wall using both hands. The defendant then hit her repeatedly over the head with a North Face holdall, until she fell to the floor."

The court heard the holdall attack caused a wound to her head that needed to be glued at hospital. The victim said in an impact statement the attack has had a devastating affect her personal life, self esteem and her ability to do her job.

Turnbull, 50, of Kenmoor Way, Chapel Park, Newcastle, denied assault but was found guilty by a jury after a trial. Mr Recorder Rippon sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation and programme requirements and 100 hours unpaid work. Turnbull was issued with a restraining order to keep him away from the victim.

The judge said custody was the only appropriate sentence for the violence but said the jail term could be suspended as Turnbull has been assessed as a low risk of re-offending and capable of rehabilitation.

