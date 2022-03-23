Builder handed road ban after being caught drink-driving in South Shields

Police spotted David Moralee, 51, stop-starting his Mitsubishi Outlander for no reason on a dual carriageway as he drove towards the town centre.

They followed Moralee, of Pelaw Square, Chester-le-Street, and pulled him over in Ocean Road, on Sunday, October 17.

A blood sample showed he was over twice the drink-drive limit, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

He is starting a 17-month roads’ ban – his second disqualification for being over the limit at the wheel.

Prosecutor Jonathan Straughan said: “Officers noted the manner of driving of a Mitsubishi Outlander when they were on their way back to the station.

“They noticed it to be swerving between lanes on a dual carriageway and stopping on a roundabout when no traffic was coming.

“It was odd behaviour, and the officers pulled him over on Ocean Road. A blood test was done rather than breath.”

Mr Straughan said Moralee gave a reading of 178mcg of alcohol on 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 80mcg.

Moralee, who pleaded guilty to driving while above the limit for alcohol, was convicted of the same offence in 2008, it was said.

The court was told that crime fell outside of the 10-year two strikes rule, meaning he would not be subject to a minimum three-year disqualification.

Representing himself, Moralee said he accepted the prosecution case against him.

Of his crime, he added: “I was having a lot of personal stuff going on.

“It’s no excuse, I just went for a ride, but that’s no excuse. I regret every minute of it.”

Magistrates banned him from driving for 17 months and fined him £500, with £85 court costs and a £50 victim surcharge.