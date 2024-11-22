Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man dubbed in court as “not the best cat burglar in South Shields” has been handed a suspended prison term for his part in a bungled £20,000 raid on a pub.

Ex-heroin user Paul Crabtree, 50, and an accomplice broke in through a ladies’ toilet to nab booty from The Trimmers Arms in Commercial Road.

The pair, who prosecutors alleged wore CSI-style forensics suits to escape leaving DNA, made off with a jukebox, laptop and a guitar on Tuesday, April 30.

They also stole a music equaliser, four televisions, two sound compressors, vodka bottles and £300 in cash from a gambling machine.

Despite the disguise, Crabtree, of Mowbray Road, South Shields, was soon arrested and quickly confessed to his role.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard he had tried to fix his self-made mess by returning his share of the stolen goods, possibly under duress.

The Trimmers Arms, in South Shields. | Google Maps

He pleaded guilty to burglary and named his accomplice, who it was said has yet to be brought to court.

District Judge Zoe Passfield jailed Crabtree for eight months which she suspended for 18 months, partly on the basis he could be rehabilitated.

Prosecutor Ruth Foster said: “The landlord arrived and found items had been taken and damage caused.

“He left work at approximately 7pm on April 29 and returned at 4.45pm on April 30.

“He noticed a toilet window in the ladies toilet had been damaged and various items had been stolen.

“His statement gives a value of £20,000 but that is an estimate, and it may be higher.

“Given the value, and the fact that the defendant, together with another were probably in CSI forensic suits, there was a significant degree of planning.

“There were full admissions in interview. His last conviction was 2024 and same matters are historic.”

Harry Burn, defending, said: “I don’t think this gentleman is the best cat burglar in South Shields. He’s an idiot.

“He got caught and put the stuff back. He tries to fix it by sending the stuff back, he maybe felt that he had to.”

The Probation Service told the hearing Crabtree denied wearing a CSI-style outfit and had said he was not responsible for the entire burglary haul.

It said he was an ex-heroin user who now injects £20 a day of cocaine and that the burglary had been a “moment of madness”.

Judge Passfield ordered Crabtree to pay £500 compensation, and told him: “This was a pre-planned burglary.

“It was a group activity and there was a high value of loss and damage caused to the owner of the public house. This is absolutely serious enough for a prison sentence.

“It’s eight months’ jail, but you’ve been out of trouble for 10 years, are working on your drug use and made admissions to police immediately. There is a prospect of rehabilitation.”