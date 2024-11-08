Burglar broke into a South Tyneside pub and used a pool cue as a weapon

By Gareth Crickmer

Freelance Reporter

Published 8th Nov 2024
A burglar who entered a South Tyneside pub and used a pool cue as a weapon to inflict damage has appeared in court to confess to his crime.

Jack Bushell, 27, broke into the Fad boozer in Gainsborough Avenue, Whiteleas, on Sunday, December 17, without any intent to steal.

District Judge Zoe Passfield said Bushell, of Burns Close, Biddick Hall, had instead used the cue as a weapon to inflict damage.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary other than a dwelling with intent to commit damage at the borough’s magistrates’ court.

Judge Passfield adjourned the case and told Bushell his offence was so serious, he must be sentenced at the crown court in Newcastle.

Prosecutor Paul Coulson did not detail the matter, but David Forrester, defending, said: “The defendant will plead guilty.

“He’s basically admitted the offence in interview. It’s a guilty plea. In relation to the weapon, it’s maybe used as an implement to damage.

“It’s not burglary with intent to steal or assault. It’s an unusual situation that we’re in.”

The judge ordered reports and granted Bushell unconditional bail to be sentenced at the crown court on Wednesday, December 4.

She told him: “I will give you full credit for that guilty plea, but the case is too serious for this court.”

