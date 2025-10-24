Burglar causes £1,000s of damage trying to smash into Newcastle United FC club shop
James Gamble, 52, was caught on camera using a parasol base and a piece of wood in an attempt to gain entry to The Magpies' store in August. The drug addict can be seen breaking the glass panels of the St James' Park shop frontage while dressed in a high-vis workman's jacket.
But after several failed attempts to smash through, the hapless crook then gives up and walks away empty-handed. A court heard he left behind £2,000 worth of damage and was recognised by police officers from CCTV footage taken from inside the store.
The video shows Gamble first trying to smash the glass with a piece of wood wrapped in material before the store had opened on the morning on August 17. He then returns with the heavier parasol base and tries again, but fails for a second time, and tries to wipe his fingerprints off the base before placing it down.
Crack addict Gamble, of Benwell, Newcastle, who has 235 previous convictions, went on to admit attempted burglary and possession of crack cocaine. He was jailed for 18 months at Newcastle Crown Court yesterday (Wed).