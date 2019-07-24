Burglar steals iPhones and tablets in South Shields shop raid
Police have released a picture of a man they are trying to trace after a burglary at a phone shop in South Tyneside.
Officers were called to the EE shop in King Street, South Shields, in the early hours of Monday, July 22.
It was reported a man had gained entry to the store at about 3.30am and stolen thousands of pounds of goods, including Apple phones and tablets.
An investigation has been launched into the incident, and detectives have identified a man they would like to trace.
He was seen in the area at the time of the alleged offence and could have valuable information that can assist officers with the investigation.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 199 220719 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Alternatively, you can email the officer in charge on 3029@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.