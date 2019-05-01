Can you help police find this wanted South Tyneside man?

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a wanted South Tyneside man.

Acer Smith, 29, is wanted by police on suspicion of breaching a restraining order that he was subject to.



Smith, of Northcote Street, South Shields, is thought to have breached the order in January but police have been unable to trace him.



Inquiries to find Smith are ongoing but he is believed to be avoiding police and now officers have asked for help from the public.



He is described as white, about 5ft 8in tall, of slim build and with short, brown hair.



Anyone who has seen Smith, or has information about his whereabouts, is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting SRN 0595881 or report it online at www.northumbria.police.uk.