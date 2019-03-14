Can you identify man in security camera picture after car attack?

Police investigating a case of criminal damage to a car have released a picture of a man they would like to trace.

Officers received a report that an unknown person had damaged the wing mirrors and window wipers of a parked car in Derwent Avenue, Hebburn.

An investigation is ongoing and as part of their inquiries police have identified a man they would like to speak to in connection with the offence.

Northumbria Police said in a statement: "He was believed to have been in the area at the time and could have information that may assist officers."

The incident took place on Friday, February 1, in the early hours of the morning.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 212 010219, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.