Cash stripped from criminals set to be returned to community causes across the North East

Kim McGuinness and officers from Northumbria Police and Bensham Court Tenants and Residents Association. Funding is to be used towards the costs of running the food bank which assists up to 70 people daily.

The Police and Crime Commissioner has announced community causes will get £225,000 from cash stripped from criminals across the North East.

Operation Payback channels recovered criminal funds into community centres, sports clubs, youth groups and park projects- returning the funds to the heart of the community.

£57,685 of the cash was seized by officers in Sunderland when a man was arrested for drug possession with intent supply as well as kidnap.

Kim McGuiness, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “We’ve seen lots of successful police activity of late involving raids and arrests where lots of money has been taken out of the wrong hands. Today I am announcing where that money is going to go and how we can use it to improve lives by fighting poverty and fighting crime.

“There’s no better use for cash seized from crime than channelling it right back into our communities – particularly areas that need it most or where we are wanting to clampdown on things like anti-social behaviour. It’s about presenting kids with the chance to do things they want to do, keeping them entertained or even making sure they are fed and feel supported in life.

“From Friday night youth clubs and dance classes to knife crime awareness sessions - I am really pleased with the range of activities that are going to be on offer through this round of funding. And thanks go to the hardworking officers who are disrupting organised crime and seizing the money connected to it so we can invest it back into the organisations who are making a difference right in the heart of the local community.”

In South Tyneside some of the cash will be directed towards Sea Change South Shields CIC which will host workshops to reduce anti-social behaviour as part of a weekly neurodiverse social club.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Riley, of Northumbria Police, said: “Taking the money out of the hands of criminals and investing it back into the communities these crimes have impacted – that’s a wonderful feeling.

“This round of funding will be used to fund schemes such as ‘Fit to Fed’, a project that sees free boxing lessons followed by a free meal provided to children in Gateshead. It’s amazing to see something so positive and inspiring come out of this.