Northumbria Police said they launched an investigation after it was reported that a man and woman approached the male victim on the platform at Felling Metro Station and proceeded to punch him in the head and face.

The alleged offenders then boarded a Metro and left the scene.

Officers have been investigating the incident, which happened at around 6.30pm on Monday, July 18, for a number of months.

Picture released by Northumbria Police.

Police say officers have now identified two people who were at the station at the time and could have information that could assist the investigation.

A spokesperson said: “The man and woman, or anyone who knows them, are asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220718-1103. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]​”

