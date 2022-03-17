British Transport Police are appealing for information after an assault at Brockley Whins Metro station at 10.30pm on Friday, February 4.

Officers say a group of friends were waiting at the station for a train into Newcastle when someone from another group approached them, intentionally shoulder barging one of the victims.

The victim told him to “get lost” before the rest of the group attacked him, taking him to the floor and stamping on him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you recognise any of these people?

Following the incident, the attackers boarded a train to Newcastle before damaging its door, resulting the train having to be taken out of service.

Police believe the people in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

A police spokesperson said: “If you recognise them, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200012861.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.