Officers investigating the incident in South Shields have released a CCTV image of a person who they would like to identify.

At about 4.15pm on Thursday, February 3, it was reported that a Metro employee had been verbally abused by a member of the public in King Street.

The offender hurled abuse at the victim before boarding a Metro train and leaving the area.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident, and as part of their investigation, officers have identified a person who they would like to speak to.

They were in the area at the time and could have valuable information that can assist their investigation.

The person, or anyone who knows them, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 014289S/22.

Do you recognise him?

The incident occurred in King Street