CCTV appeal launched following a handbag theft in a South Shields Greggs

Northumbria Police have issued a CCTV appeal for a man they want to trace following a handbag theft in a South Shields Greggs.

The incident is reported to have happened at the Keppel Street Greggs store, at the South Shields Interchange, at around 12pm on Saturday, February 17.

Police are appealing for information following the theft of a handbag from a Greggs in South Shields.

Officers say that the victim placed her handbag on the floor, which was then stolen by an offender before they left the scene.

It is understood that the handbag contained around £160 in cash and a mobile phone which is said to be worth £250.

Police say that the man in the photo was in the area at the time of the theft and officers believe that he could have information which could assist their investigation.