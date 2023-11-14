The British Transport Police are appealing for help in locating a man who allegedly exposed his penis at East Boldon Metro station.

Members of the public are being asked to help the British Transport Police locate a man who allegedly exposed his penis at East Boldon Metro station.

Officers say that the incident happened at around 11.15pm on Saturday, October 14.

Police have released a CCTV image after a man allegedly exposed his penis at East Boldon Metro station. Photo: British Transport Police.

It was reported that a group of men shouted and wolf whistled at the victims before a man then pulled down his trousers and underwear to expose his penis.

Police say they would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image as they believe that he may have information that could help with their investigation.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 2300121967.