CCTV released after man repeatedly punched in Jarrow Metro station attack
Police leading an inquiry into an attack which left its victim with head injuries have released a CCTV image of a man officers want to trace.
Northumbria Police launched an investigation after an assault at Jarrow Metro Station.
A spokesperson for the force said: “A 40-year-old man was approached by another male and was punched several times.
“The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening head injuries.
“The other man in question had already left the scene when officers arrived.
“Now, as part of their inquiries into the incident, police have identified an individual they would like to speak to.
“He was believed to have been in the area at the time of the incident and could have vital information that can assist officers with the investigation.”
The attack happened shortly after 10.30pm on Wednesday, October 9.
Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting reference 1302 091019 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.