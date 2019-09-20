Chef who crashed into traffic island while twice the drink drive limit banned from driving
An Army veteran has been fined for drink-driving after crashing into a traffic island while twice the limit.
Daniel Ronald Thomas, 35, had been involved in the collision on August 25 in Boldon’s North Road, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.
Dad-of-three Thomas, an Army chef who had to retire from the forces on medical grounds after 14 years, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with alcohol above the limit.
He was then found to have 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the limit is 35.
The court was told that Thomas, who had no previous convictions, collided with the traffic island after he had to swerve to avoid a bicycle which ‘shot off the pavement’.
Prosecuting, Lorna Rimell, said: “Police were called to the site of an RTA because the defendant had crashed into an island on North Road. He co-operated with the police. He failed the breath test.”
Val Bell, defending, said Thomas, of Kipling Avenue, West Boldon, has not been able to secure a job since leaving the Army due to being diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, but hopes to get work as a chef. He had been on a trial shift when the incident happened.
She said: “He does accept the reading. He is absolutely adamant he had not had a great deal to drink that night and can’t understand why the reading was as high as it was.“It may be because he hadn’t eaten that day.”
Thomas was banned from driving for 20 months and fined £120. He was also ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.