Community comes together as police investigate money stolen from Hebburn Helps
Money has allegedly been stolen from a Food Bank and Crisis Response Centre in Hebburn and the community has come together to support the non profit business .
An alleged theft in Hebburn was reported to the police on Wednesday, July 31.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of theft of money from Hebburn Helps, on Campbell Park Road. Inquiries are ongoing."
Hebburn Helps is a community voluntary organisation. It aims to help people and families in the local community who may be in need and struggling during times of crisis.
Angie Comeford, Treasurer and Team Leader at Hebburn Helps has expressed her shock and is awaiting information from police. She said: “I am devastated. At first, I felt sick to my stomach and now I’m absolutely gutted. It is not the way I expected the day to pan out but the kindness that has been shown is amazing.”
Over £125 was donated to Hebburn Helps on Wednesday, July 31 after locals heard of the theft taking place.
Angie said: “This is the happy part because the light is now shining through the darkness with the donations and we’re so thankful and absolutely over the moon.
“The community has really shown their support and they never fail to come together. We’ve just got to see through the bad and work on the good in this situation.”
More information regarding the incident is expected to be released by police in the next few days as their investigation continues.