Concerns over breathalyser test after Audi driver crashed while over the limit

A driver has been banned from the roads after causing an accident while over the limit – and despite validity concerns over his breath test.

Beau Garrett, 30, was in a collision his Audi A5 and another vehicle in Valley View, Jarrow, while almost twice the legal booze limit on Tuesday, August 27.

But Garrett, of Alwinn Drive, Hebburn, blew into an evidential breathalyser after his arrest which was later discovered to be fitted with out-of-date gas, a court heard.

The unexpected finding caused Northumbria Police to employ an expert to test the device – known as a CAMIC – which delayed Garrett’s case reaching court.

Defence solicitor David Forrester confirmed the gas had been found in follow-up checks to contribute to a true breath test reading but said the blunder had raised concerns.

At the borough’s magistrates’ court, Garrett pleaded guilty to drink driving and was disqualified for 18 months.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson told District Judge Zoe Passfield: “I don’t think there’s a great deal to say. It’s a disqualification range of 17 to 22 months.

“You’re aware of the problems that have delayed this case. It’s a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity.”

Garrett gave a reading in breath for alcohol of 65mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Mr Forrester revealed Garrett may avoid the worst of his disqualification because he plans to move to the Middle East.

He added: “He’s about to go work in Qatar. It’s 12 weeks on and two weeks off for probably a year. He’ll come back to see people and then go back out there.

“His alcohol reading is at a range up to a low-level community order of sentencing.

“It’s one of those cases that had he not remained at the car and not spoken to the police, he probably wouldn’t be here.

“It may be that you can deal with him by way of a financial penalty.”

Judge Passfield also fined Garrett £500, with a £200 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

She told him: “There are a number of aggravating factors in your case.

“First of all, you caused an accident which caused damage to your car and to somebody else’s.

“You also have a recent conviction for being in charge of a vehicle while over the limit.”

