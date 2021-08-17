Conspiracy theorist set fire to 5G mast in bid to 'protect' others

David Patterson had already made a "bunker" in his kitchen using tins and covered himself in foil in a bid to make a barrier against harmful "waves" from the transmitter.Newcastle Crown Court heard in the early hours of June 21 last year the 41-year-old climbed over a fence into a locked compound at Wardley Garage in Gateshead, near the South Tyneside border, and set fire to a BT phone mast on the roof.Prosecutor Alec Burns told the court: "Police attended and they arrested him. He admitted he had set fire to the mast, saying because it was 5G hebelieved it was dangerous."Mr Burns said there were two seats of fire and the mast, which was destroyed by flames, cost between £100,000 and £150,000 to replace.Damage caused to the garage building is estimated to cost around £15,000 to repair.The court heard at the time of the fire Patterson had the "delusional belief" that he was "protecting his family and others, in reality, from harm".Judge Sarah Mallett said Patterson had previously "covered himself in tin foil and had a self-made bunker in his kitchen".Judge Mallett added: "His belief was the tins and tin foil would act as a bunker from the waves he believed he was experiencing from the 5G mast, furthered as it was, that belief, by material that is readily accessible on the internet that frankly feeds beliefs that are widely considered and accepted to be completely delusional."Patterson, of Pensher Street East, Felling, Gateshead, admitted arson.Tony Davis, defending, said Patterson has been under the care of mental health services.Speaking from the dock, Patterson told the court: "I know what I did was totally wrong.