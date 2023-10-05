Controlling partner jailed after shooting his girlfriend in the leg with an air rifle
A controlling brute who shot his partner with an air rifle and hit her with a hammer in shocking attacks has been put behind bars.
Dayle Hay shot the woman’s lower leg then used the rifle as a weapon to hit her, while she begged him to stop, in a violent outburst after a row on December 19 last year.
Two days later he blamed her when a Chinese meal took too long to arrive and lashed out with a hammer, which hit the arm she had raised to protect her face.
Hay, 41, of Chesterstone Road, South Shields, South Tyneside, admitted unlawful wounding, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour and has been locked up for 28 months.
Newcastle Crown Court heard the couple had started a relationship last summer and by December the woman told the authorities Hay was controlling and would not let her wash herself properly.
When police went to his home, which had boarded up windows and no door handle, to arrest him, the woman said he would lock her in during the day, would follow her and she was unable to leave.
But she said she feared if he was arrested “he’s going to kill me” and told police she had been worried he would kill her in her sleep.
The court heard the air rifle attack happened on December 19 last year after an argument.
Prosecutor Claire Anderson said: “The defendant accused her of hurting his feelings. He grabbed an air rifle and shot her in the lower leg then hit her with the the wooden part of the rifle.
“She tried to defend herself but was unable to do so and he shot at her again. She begged him to stop.”
The woman was left with a pellet embedded in her skin after the attack.
On December 21 Hay attended a medical appointment with the woman but she was able to tell the authorities about some of his behaviour.
The court heard they ordered a Chinese after the appointment but Miss Anderson added: “The defendant was agitated and unimpressed by how long the order was taking and threatened to damage the windows at the Chinese.
“Unreasonably, he said he blamed the complainant for the delay with the takeaway.
“When they got home he picked up a hammer and ran towards her. She put her hands to her face to protect herself and was hit in the arm with the hammer. He picked up a drill and held that aloft.”
The court heard Hay then hesitated and apologised for what he had done.
Nicholas Lane, defending, said Hay has paranoid schizophrenia and it was his condition that led him to behave the way he did.
The court heard Hay has been reluctant to take the medication he requires in the past and drink and drugs have interfered with his mental state.
The woman has since been visiting Hay in prison, where he has been held on remand.