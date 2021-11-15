The messages were daubed on the climbing frame and litter bins around a children’s play area in Cornthwaite Park, Whitburn.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Area Management and Community Safety, said: “While people are entitled to their own views, scrawling graffiti all over children’s play equipment is outright vandalism. It is a criminal act and will not be tolerated.

“It is extremely frustrating that the actions of a small minority have chosen to engage in such anti-social behaviour and ruin this well-used play park in this way.

The vandalism at Cornthwaite Park in Whitburn

“Incidents like this not only blight our communities but place an additional and unnecessary burden on the Council’s resources. It costs the Council more than £2m a year keeping South Tyneside clean and tidy and it is ultimately law-abiding taxpayers who bear the cost.”

The graffiti was discovered by Council officers during a routine park inspection last week and removed within days by the graffiti removal team. The play area had only just been repainted in September at a cost of around £2,000.

Councillor Gibson added: “We take a proactive approach to removing graffiti, much of it before it is reported, to help mitigate the impact it has on our communities. We would always encourage people to pass on any information about graffiti so that we can take appropriate action.”

Sergeant Kami Tomlinson, of Northumbria Police, said: “Intentional acts of criminal damage are totally unacceptable, and we are committed to ensuring those responsible of dealt with swiftly and appropriately.

The vandalism at Cornthwaite Park in Whitburn.

“The play equipment is there for communities to enjoy – so this kind of mindless vandalism really beggars belief.

“We will continue to work closely with the council, along with all our partners, to tackle incidents of anti-social behaviour and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.”

To report instances of graffiti, call the Council’s Customer Contact Centre on (0191) 427 7000. Anyone who witnesses graffiti is urged to report those responsible to Northumbria Police on 101.

Incidents can also be reported online at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/reportit

