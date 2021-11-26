Council underlines 'modern slavery' pledge

In May 2019, South Tyneside Council became one of the first in the country to develop a comprehensive Modern Slavery Strategy – outlining how it will identify, prevent and tackle the issue in the borough.

Each year, it is legally required to update and publish its strategy – and identify what more can be done.

Cabinet members on Wednesday will be asked to agree an updated Modern Slavery Statement.

Cllr Joanne Bell, lead member for resources and innovation, said: “It is difficult to believe that slavery exists in modern day Britain but it does and victims are of all genders, ages, ethnicities and nationalities.

"Exploitation happens in many different sectors – from factories and shops to private properties.