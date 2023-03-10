Newcastle Crown Court.

A man who handed a schoolgirl a post-it note offering £100 for sex after pestering her every day at a train station has been put behind bars.

For over a month Karl McDonald would wait for his victim as she left the Metro at the same stop each morning, in her uniform on her way to classes, and pass her a cannabis joint, which she would throw away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle Crown Court heard the police became involved after the 44-year-old handed the teen a note, which read "quick s*** Friday morning, £100" followed by his mobile telephone number.

An undercover police officer attended the station, in South Tyneside, the following morning and saw McDonald approach the victim again.

McDonald was arrested and had £100 in cash in his pocket.

Prosecutor Rachel Glover told the court: "The defendant was aware of her routine. He attended the metro station every day for over a month, at a time when he knew she would be arriving and supplied her cannabis."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Glover added: "A plain clothed officer attended the Metro station to locate the offender.

"The complainant was observed at the Metro in school uniform.

"The officer followed the complainant and the male approached."

Miss Glover said uniformed officers arrested McDonald and added: "£100 in notes were seized from his pocket on arrest."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Glover said a pack of post-it notes were found in McDonald's home, which still had the indentation from the note he had given the teen the previous day.

The court heard the victim was "visibly shaken" on the day.

McDonald admitted approaching the girl on "multiple days" and giving her cannabis but claimed the note was "just a joke".

McDonald, of Sheridan Road, South Shields, South Tyneside, admitted attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity and supplying cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Sarah Mallet sentenced him to four-and-a-half years behind bars.

McDonald must sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for life.

Robin Turton, defending, said McDonald's behaviour was "strange, intimidating, unwelcome, inappropriate and criminal".

Mr Turton said McDonald has a good work record and was in employment at the time of the offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "He is genuinely remorseful.

"He appreciates now how intimidating and frightening his approaches must have been to her at the time.