Court hears how a South Shields nurse allegedly sexually assaulted patients

A registered nurse ill treated and sexually assaulted patients and used racist and homophobic language at work, a court heard.

William Malcolm, who was manager at a residential unit, targeted "extremely vulnerable" residents, as well as others, in a spate of offending spanning several years, it is claimed.

Jurors at Newcastle Crown Court have heard Malcolm grabbed one patient's testicles, who he had called a "fat c***" and said "look at the size of those nads", called a woman resident a "slapper" and referred to her son as a "puff and faggot".

It is also claimed he repeatedly kissed two female patients on the lips and thrust his hips at another.

Other allegations include him groping breasts and bottom areas of non residents, thrusting his groin at them and making remarks about the penis size of a colleague's partner because he was black.

Malcolm, 61, of West Hope Close, South Shields, denies two charges of ill treatment of a person in care, ten of sexual assault and one of racially aggravated harassment in relation to eight complainants.

Prosecutor Anne Richardson told jurors the alleged offences came to light as a result of two "whistleblowers" who had experienced and witnessed Malcolm's behaviour towards residents and others.

Miss Richardson said: "It is the Crown's case that the defendant's care of the residents named in the indictment was not only devoid of the respect and kindness that those residents deserved but was also a criminal offence.

"The law exists to protect those who are unable, mentally or physically, to protect themselves.

"Of course, the Crown does not suggest that the defendant was ill-treating all of the residents all of the time, caring for those within such a setting was not an easy job.

"Nonetheless, you will hear from witnesses, that at times the defendant’s attitude and care to certain residents was wholly inappropriate and sometimes sexual."

Miss Richardson added: "The Crown submits is that this defendant, a nurse, and manager in a position of trust and responsibility, abused his power to ill-treat and sexually assault (complainants), including using derogatory, racist, and homophobic language."

The court heard Malcolm stated after his arrest he was "moritified" by the allegations, which he stated were untrue.

Miss Richardson said it may be suggested the behaviour amounted to "banter", which is rejected by the Crown.

The trial continues.