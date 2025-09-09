Court hears how man ate toilet roll in Sunderland cell after arrest

A man ate toilet paper in a Sunderland police cell after his arrest for breaching a restraining order – then spat on an officer’s trouser leg, a court heard.

Anthony Larson, 56, chewed from the roll while being detained at the Southwick station on Saturday, September 6.

As he was being led to a different cell after carrying out the bizarre act, he fired spittle at the detention officer who was leading the way.

Homeless Larson had been arrested earlier that day after police found him at his mum’s home in Prendwick Avenue, Hebburn, South Tyneside, prosecutor Lauren Fisher said.

She had invited him inside but by entering, he breached the terms of a restraining order which banned him from her property and the street.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to charges of assault of an emergency worker and breach of a restraining order.

He may be jailed when later sentenced after magistrates adjourned his case for an all-options report, opening the way to a prison term.

Ms Fisher said the restraining order was imposed in March 2024 and is in place until February.

She added: “The subject of that restraining order is the defendant’s mother. Officers attended her address, and he was present.

“She did inform police that she had invited him into the property. She hasn’t provided a statement.

“He was arrested for breaching the restraining order and taken into custody and he then spat on the trouser leg of the officer who had been looking after him.

“The spit did not make contact with the officer, just her trouser leg.”

Geoffrey Forrester, defending, revealed Larson had recently been diagnosed with autism, a condition he said may be affecting his behaviour.

Mr Forrester added: “He was in the cell and whilst in the cell, such was his state of mind that he started eating toilet roll.

“Officers asked him to move to another cell and as he was being moved, the detention officer heard some noise, and it was him spitting on her leg.”

Larson will be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, October 28.