A South Tyneside dad punched a policeman in the face and headbutted him while lashing out after downing booze and bickering with his partner, a court heard.

Irate Mark Lamb, 32, inflicted minor injuries after he grabbed the PC by the neck during a disturbance at his home in Brisbane Avenue, Brockley Whins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the rumpus, Lamb also flung a policewoman against a wall and injured her inspector’s fingers while resisting arrest.

South Shields Magistrates Court.

He had sunk a bottle of rum to gain Dutch courage ahead of confronting his girlfriend about a private relationship matter on Friday, June 9.

Prosecutor Sarah Malkinson said: “Police attended due to an unrelated incident. They describe the defendant as being very irate and angry.

“A female officer describes being thrown against a wall which she struck with a knee, leg and arm. She doesn’t detail any injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A male officer describes being pushed and put in a headlock, before being punched in the face and headbutted.

“He suffered swelling and reddening to his left cheek, an injury to an eyebrow and abrasions to his forehead.

“An inspector present describes trying to handcuff the defendant who was struggling, and suffering an injury to his finger.

“He suffered bruising and soft tissue damage from which he will take between two and four weeks to recover from.”

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Father-of-three Lamb pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

The factory worker has 10 previous convictions from 12 offences but only one for violence, from 2008.

Ruth Foster, defending, said Lamb had overcome drug addiction in 2016 and settled into family life.

On the day of his attacks, she revealed he had planned to speak to his partner about a personal matter and had drunk alcohol to overcome his nervousness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “He got Dutch courage from a bottle of rum. What he remembers is somewhat hazy.

“He does remember arguing with his partner and the police arriving and them both asking the officers to leave.

“None of the injuries sustained were particularly serious. He is ashamed to be here.”

Lamb was sentenced to an 18-month community order, with 20 rehabilitation days and must complete the Building Better Relationships programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad