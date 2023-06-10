Court hears how South Tyneside man turned from drug dealer to user following police raid

South Shields Magistrates Court.

A South Tyneside man turned from drug dealer to user after being impacted by the death of his younger sister and a relationship break-up, a court heard.

David Cram, 23, of Brownlow Road, South Shields, avoided a spell behind bars for two drugs’ matters at Newcastle Crown Court in April.

A judge sentenced him to two years for offering to supply a class B drug and to six months for supplying cocaine but suspended both for two years.

But he reoffended on Friday, May 19, when he was caught with two bags of heroin when police raided his home.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of the prohibited class A drug.

Prosecutor Paul Doney said: “At 4.44pm police executed a warrant at an address in South Shields and carried out a search.

“They found some gold containers containing two wraps of a brown powder, which was confirmed as being heroin.

“He was interviewed and made full admissions and stated it was for personal use.

“The defendant was previously given a suspended prison sentence at Newcastle Crown Court for the supply of drugs. This one is for possession.

“You may consider committal to the crown court for sentencing.”

Joanne Gatens, defending, said: “I accept that this was committed shortly after he was given a suspended sentence.

“He explains that he’s had some personal tragic circumstances over the past years.

“His younger sister, who would have turned 21, died and there was the ending of a relationship.

“I accept this offence puts him in breach of the suspended sentence.

“The sentencing act suggests that you can send this to the crown court for the crown court to look at.

“You can also deal with matters and inform the crown court that you’ve dealt with it.

“It’s a matter for you whether you think you can deal with this. It’s a minor offence on its own.”

Magistrates ordered a pre-sentence report and sent Cram to be dealt with by the crown court on Monday, July 3.

John Lee, chair of the bench, told Cram, who was granted unconditional bail: “By admitting this offence, you’ve put yourself in breach of a suspended sentence.