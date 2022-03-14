COURT LATEST: Three men charged with murder of Fise Ames Abdou in South Shields to face August trial

Emergency services found Faisal David Ames Abdou seriously injured after they were called to reports of a disturbance on Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields, on March 5.

Faisel, known as Fise, was rushed to hospital but sadly died hours later.

Shaun Riches, Michael Raine and Scott Mitchell appeared at Newcastle Crown Court this morning charged with his murder.

None of them were asked to enter pleas to the charges they face and Judge Penny Moreland listed a trial, which is expected to last ten days, to start on August 15.

A further pre-trial hearing will take place on April 11.

Judge Moreland told the men, who appeared at the hearing via video link to prison: "The purpose of today's hearing was to fix a trial date.

"That has been done, for August 15, that is when your trial will take place.

"You will next appear at court on April 11 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

"You will remain in custody until that date."

Riches, 24, of Wycliffe Avenue, Newcastle is charged with possession of bladed article and murder and possession of a bladed article.

Raine, 34, of Grace House, Percy Main, North Tyneside, is charged with murder and possession of bladed article.