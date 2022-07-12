COURT ROUND-UP: No insurance and careless driving – the latest South Tyneside cases

Claire McNaney, 42, of Lilac Avenue, South Shields, was fined £80 with four penalty points for speeding

Jeffrey Russell Craggs, 51, of Arthur Street, Whitburn, was fined £60 with three penalty points for speeding and given an absolute discharge with three penalty points for driving without due care and attention.

Mark Jeffrey Hopps, 51, of Lancaster Way, Jarrow, was fined £180 and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver.

Nicole Cameron, 29, of Sunderland Road, South Shields, who denied failure to disclose documents as required under the Housing Act but was convicted, was fined £1,000.

Shamusdin Mohammed, 58, of Pinewood Villas, South Shields, who denied failure to disclose documents as required under the Housing Act but was convicted, was fined £2,000.

Chloe Dingwall, 26, of Stanhope Road, Jarrow, was fined £120 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.