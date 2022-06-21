COURT ROUND-UP: Speeding and no insurance – the latest South Tyneside cases

The following cases from the South Tyneside area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:

By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 1:42 pm

Brian McGill, 60, of Greenside, South Shields, was fined £120 and banned from driving for 18 months for being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol.

Grant Henson, 40, of Holmfield Avenue, was fined £100 with three penalty points for speeding.

Hydrochem Cleaning Solutions, of Sunnirise, South Shields, was fined £660 for failure to identify a driver.

Craig Monnelly, 36, of Ullswater Avenue, Jarrow, who denied failure to identify a driver but was convicted after a trial, was fined £660 with six penalty points.

Victoria Sarah Balback, 41, of Morland Road, South Shields, was fined £438 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Stephen Wilkinson, 52, of Holly Street, Jarrow, was fined £120 with three penalty points for speeding.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Ian Anthony Eglintine, 28, of York Way, South Shields, was fined £120 and banned for six months for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.