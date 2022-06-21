Brian McGill, 60, of Greenside, South Shields, was fined £120 and banned from driving for 18 months for being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol.
Grant Henson, 40, of Holmfield Avenue, was fined £100 with three penalty points for speeding.
Hydrochem Cleaning Solutions, of Sunnirise, South Shields, was fined £660 for failure to identify a driver.
Craig Monnelly, 36, of Ullswater Avenue, Jarrow, who denied failure to identify a driver but was convicted after a trial, was fined £660 with six penalty points.
Victoria Sarah Balback, 41, of Morland Road, South Shields, was fined £438 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.
Stephen Wilkinson, 52, of Holly Street, Jarrow, was fined £120 with three penalty points for speeding.
Ian Anthony Eglintine, 28, of York Way, South Shields, was fined £120 and banned for six months for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.