COURT UPDATE: Man appears in court charged with conspiracy to murder after report of firearm discharged in South Shields
A man has appeared in court charged with conspiracy to murder after reports that a firearm was discharged at an address in South Shields.
Aaron Giles, 28, was charged following an incident in Brownlow Road on Wednesday, September 21.
Magistrates in South Tyneside heard a firearm was discharged at a property at around 9pm.
Giles, of Richardson Avenue, Simonside, South Shields, did not enter pleas to charges of conspiracy to murder and possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life.
Most Popular
Sandra Fife, defending, did not apply for bail and Giles was remanded into custody.
She said a bail application may be made to a judge at Newcastle Crown Court.
Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “These are serious matters that can only be heard at the crown court.
“It involves the discharge of a firearm at the front door at an address in South Shields.”
Magistrates remanded Giles into custody to appear at the crown court on Tuesday, October 25.