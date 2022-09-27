Aaron Giles, 28, was charged following an incident in Brownlow Road on Wednesday, September 21.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard a firearm was discharged at a property at around 9pm.

Giles, of Richardson Avenue, Simonside, South Shields, did not enter pleas to charges of conspiracy to murder and possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandra Fife, defending, did not apply for bail and Giles was remanded into custody.

She said a bail application may be made to a judge at Newcastle Crown Court.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “These are serious matters that can only be heard at the crown court.

“It involves the discharge of a firearm at the front door at an address in South Shields.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The accused man is due before South Tyneside Magistrate's Court today