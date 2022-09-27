News you can trust since 1849
COURT UPDATE: Man appears in court charged with conspiracy to murder after report of firearm discharged in South Shields

A man has appeared in court charged with conspiracy to murder after reports that a firearm was discharged at an address in South Shields.

By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 3:31 pm

Aaron Giles, 28, was charged following an incident in Brownlow Road on Wednesday, September 21.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard a firearm was discharged at a property at around 9pm.

Giles, of Richardson Avenue, Simonside, South Shields, did not enter pleas to charges of conspiracy to murder and possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

Sandra Fife, defending, did not apply for bail and Giles was remanded into custody.

She said a bail application may be made to a judge at Newcastle Crown Court.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “These are serious matters that can only be heard at the crown court.

“It involves the discharge of a firearm at the front door at an address in South Shields.”

Magistrates remanded Giles into custody to appear at the crown court on Tuesday, October 25.

