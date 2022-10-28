Crime figures rise.

Northumbria Police recorded 13,729 offences in the area in the 12 months to June, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) – an increase of five per cent compared to the previous year, when there were 13,102.

At 90.8 crimes per 1,000 people, that was in line with the rate across England and Wales of 91.3.

Of the crimes recorded in South Tyneside over the last 12 months, 401 were sexual offences – a decrease of eight per cent on the previous year.

The data also shows that violent crime in the area has risen in the area - from 5,329 to 5,428 over the year – and theft offences rose by 12%, with 3,222 incidents recorded in the 12 months to June.

Crimes recorded in South Tyneside included:

Nationally, a total of 6.5 million crimes were recorded in the 12 months to June – up 12% compared with last year, when crime levels were affected by Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.