Crime rates fall in South Tyneside

Crime falls in South Tyneside

Northumbria Police recorded 13,310 offences in South Tyneside in the 12 months to June, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

That was a decrease of six per cent compared to the previous year, when there were 14,139.

At 88.1 crimes per 1,000 people, that was higher than the national rate which was 81.3.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crimes recorded in South Tyneside included:

*427 sexual offences, down five per cent.

*5,280 violent offences, up one per cent.

*1,885 criminal damage and arson incidents, down 16%.

*376 drug offences, up 25%.

*121 offences of possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, up 13%.

*1,856 public order offences, down five per cent.

*2,856 thefts, down 16%.

*2,066 stalking and harassment offences, up 10%

They are among 5.8 million offences recorded across England and Wales in the year to June – in line with the previous year.

Nick Stripe, head of crime statistics at the ONS, said reports of fraud and hacking continued to rise – due to criminals taking advantage of behavioural changes during the pandemic.

The figures also show 61,158 rapes were recorded in England and Wales in the 12 months to June – up by 10% from 55,779 the year before.