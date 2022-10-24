Cyclist hurt in alleged hit-and-run incident in King George Road area of South Shields

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle which did not stop.

Northumbria Police has asked anyone with information to get in touch.

A force spokesperson said: "At 10.30am today (Monday) police were contacted by the ambulance service who reported a collision involving a cyclist and a car on King George Road, South Shields.

The alleged incident happened at King George Road near the junction with Harton Lane.

"It was reported a male cyclist had been travelling along King George Road, towards South Shields when, for reasons yet to be established, he has been struck by a car travelling on Harton Lane, which then left the area.

"Police and emergency services attended and the cyclist was treated for suspected minor injuries.

"Enquiries to trace the driver and establish the circumstances of the collision are ongoing.