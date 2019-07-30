Cyclist injured after car mounts kerb in South Shields hit and run
A car mounted a kerb and collided with a cyclist who was flung over the handlebars in a suspected hit and run in South Shields.
Officers investigating a suspected hit and run are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Shortly after 4pm on July 23, police received a report of a collision involving a car and a cyclist on John Reid Road.
It was reported that the car mounted a kerb and collided with the cyclist, who was flung over the handlebars as a result.
The car is then alleged to have driven off in the direction of Chesterton Road.
The 26-year-old cyclist suffered minor injuries to his back and leg.
An investigation has been launched to trace those responsible, and detectives are now eager to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Detective Constable Kelly Scott, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was clearly a very dangerous incident that could have resulted in a very serious injury.
“A car has mounted the pavement and driven directly at the victim, who is fortunate to have escaped with just minor injuries.
“This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable, and we will deal with anyone found to have been involved robustly.
“I would ask any members of the public who witnessed what happened, or who have any information that can help with our investigation, to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 798 230719 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Alternatively, you can email the officer in charge at 8716@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.