South Shields dad 'badly beaten' when he turned up to house with knife

Anthony Hughes knocked on a woman's door, who had been warned that he was armed, last July.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman contacted the police and the 50-year-old knifeman was subjected to a brutal beating by a male at the scene.

When police arrived they found a kitchen knife in the waistband of Hughes' trousers.

Anthony Hughes.

Hughes, of Tees Court, South Shields, who has 157 previous convictions, admitted having an article with a blade or point.

Mr Recorder Mark Giuliani said: "I have seen the injuries. He was very, very badly beaten."

Hughes was sentenced to 140 days imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation requirements.

The judge told him: "Individuals who carry knives put others at risk and themselves at risk by them provoking significant violence, as happened in your case."

Fiona Lamb, defending, said Hughes claims he was simply returning the knife to the woman at the house, who had previously lent him it.

Miss Lamb said Hughes has a wife and adult children and has been out of trouble for more than 12 years.

