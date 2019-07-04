Dad bought iPhone on Gumtree for nine-year-old daughter and found it contained child porn images
A dad who was sold an iPhone containing indecent images of children said he is "disgusted" by the "slap on the wrist' handed to the previous owner.
Craig Anderson bought the iPhone on Gumtree for £150 from Dean Moore, 24, for his nine-year-old daughter.
But, when he returned home after buying the phone, he discovered it contained pornographic images of boys aged 9 and 12.
Moore, of East Smith Street, South Shields, South Tyneside, admitted three charges of making indecent images.
He was given a two-year community order with rehabilitation and a sexual harm prevention order for five years.
He also ordered Moore to pay £150 compensation to Mr Anderson for loss of the phone.
Mr Anderson, an energy consultant from South Shields, South Tyneside, sat in the public gallery during the sentencing hearing.
After the case, he said: "I saw a phone on Gumtree for my daughter - she's a little girl nine-years-old.
"I took it home to charge it and the charger didn't work so I put it on my computer.
"My iTunes popped up with the most horrendous images you can imagine.
"I rang the police and said you need to come around.
"I've been waiting two years for this slap on the wrist.
"I'm absolutely disgusted with the sentence.
"I have lost sleep over them images.
"The children were the same age as my little girl.
"I think he should have been given at least a custodial sentence - 12 months.
"Not a ban of computers and a slap on the hand."