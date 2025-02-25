Dad found guilty of theft despite claiming he had confirmed shop payment

A jobless dad has been found guilty of pinching £481 of goods from a South Tyneside computer store – but not deliberately committing the crime.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Bernard, 41, was accused of knowingly tampering with a card payment reader when buying goods at Tech Surgery, in Westoe Road, South Shields.

Prosecutors claimed he pressed a payment switch button before inserting his pin number which he knew would make it appear he had paid when he had not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | Sunderland Echo

Bernard, of Bormer Court, Bradford, West Yorks, denied a charge of theft – other – including by finding at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

But after a trial, magistrates found him guilty of theft on the basis he had not planned to take electronics items without paying.

They said he had not “manipulated” the payment system but had deprived the shop of goods “after the event”, in that he must have later realised he had not paid.

Giving evidence, he insisted he had left the outlet with a receipt from the reader and in the belief the payment had been correctly taken from his card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said it was not until police knocked on his door weeks later that he became aware of any problem.

Bernard insisted he had travelled to South Shields to buy a used bike for his son’s birthday from a website seller.

And he claimed he and a friend popped into Tech Surgery on the spur of the moment after he damaged his mobile phone.

Prosecutor Bushra Begum said a theft could be committed if a customer kept goods which they later realised had not been paid for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said Bernard had “manipulated the system for his own gain” and his version of events was “a bit too hard to believe”.

Also giving evidence, shop owner Robert Fleming said his then payment system allowed a card option to be selected by the customer but cancelled by them pressing an ‘X’ button.

The reader would then switch to a cash payment option while issuing a receipt as if payment had been made by card.

He said analysis of the system showed no card payment had been made, with a cash payment showing as registered but no money being handed over by Bernard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under cross examination by defence solicitor Ben Wilberforce, he admitted there was no evidence his staff had correctly entered payment information.

He also confirmed Bernard may have believed he had correctly paid because a receipt was given.

Mr Wilberforce said the prosecution had failed to show his client had deliberately manipulated the system or acted dishonestly.

He insisted Bernard “sincerely” believed he had paid, adding: “Doubt abounds in this instance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After finding Bernard guilty, magistrates heard he has 23 previous convictions from 52 offences, including 25 for theft or kindred crimes.

John Lee, chair of the bench, described him as being evasive while giving some of his evidence and “sometimes inconsistent”.

He said Mr Fleming, who believed his business had been targeted by Bernard, was “clear and credible” in his.

Bernard was fined £120, with £200 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge, and must pay full compensation.