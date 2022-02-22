Shortly before 5.30pm on Saturday, February 19, a 16-year-old moped rider was at a set of traffic lights on Newcastle Road, South Shields, when there was almost a collision involving an oncoming car.

The teen’s father, aged 52, who was on the same stretch of road on his motorbike, approached the driver who then got out of his vehicle and reportedly threatened him with a hammer.

The driver then left the area, leaving the two riders shaken and the incident was reported to police.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, and especially anyone who might have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by using the Tell Us Something page of the Northumbria police website or calling 101 quoting reference NP-20220219-0808.

