Danger driver caught with cannabis and counterfeit cash after police chase in South Shields while under the influence of drugs
A danger driver who was caught with drugs and counterfeit cash after a police chase has been put behind bars.
Corey Windsor caused £4,300 worth of damage to a parked vehicle at Lynwood Way in South Shields then drove away with his bumper hanging off.
Newcastle Crown Court heard neighbours had heard a bang and "children screaming" at the time of the impact although nobody was hurt.
The court heard the 24-year-old refused to stop for police as he approached a play area and an officer had to swerve out of his way as it was feared Windsor was about to "ram" the emergency vehicle.
During the pursuit, Windsor travelled "significantly in excess" of the speed limit and "bounced" over speed bumps before he lost his vehicle's bumper completely.
Police abandoned the chase as his driving was "so bad" but he was spotted again and arrested.
The court heard he had three bags of cannabis and counterfeit £20 notes inside the vehicle when he was stopped and tests showed he had cocaine in his system.
Windsor, of Valley Lane, South Shields, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possession of counterfeit notes, possession of a class B drug, failing to stop, driving without insurance and driving while unfit through drugs.
Judge Sarah Mallett sentenced him to 12 months behind bars with a two-year road ban.
The judge told him: "The driving was over a relatively short distance but it was at a busy time, in a busy place and there was very significant risk to members of the public including, as you know, children and police officers.
"All of that when you were under the influence of drugs."
The court heard Windsor has been out of trouble for five years, is now drug-free and has been working long shifts at two jobs to support his family.